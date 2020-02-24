Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 18,141 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 466,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 18,141 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.4% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $28,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $563,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,696 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 486,139 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $29,848,000 after acquiring an additional 45,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 31,638 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,518,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,793,691. The company has a market capitalization of $240.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.26 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. HSBC lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.58.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

