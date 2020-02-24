Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 22,467 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,896 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 22,467 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Skyworks Solutions worth $27,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,285 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $1,413,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 27,824 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 11,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $1,337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total transaction of $2,234,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,535,174.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 11,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $1,405,365.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,459 shares in the company, valued at $9,012,986.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,482 shares of company stock worth $16,216,851 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $3.44 on Monday, hitting $111.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,101,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,716. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a one year low of $66.29 and a one year high of $128.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.22. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.23.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.96.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

