Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 24,625 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,625 shares during the quarter. Cummins accounts for 2.0% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.15% of Cummins worth $40,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV boosted its position in Cummins by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP lifted its holdings in Cummins by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $1,126,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $1,289,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $72,655.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,184.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $1,750,290.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,022,855.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMI shares. UBS Group raised Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.19.

Shares of CMI stock traded down $4.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $162.78. 1,551,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,510. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.14 and a 12-month high of $186.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.311 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.82%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

