Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 25,172 Shares of Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,172 shares during the quarter. Howard Hughes accounts for about 1.5% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.55% of Howard Hughes worth $30,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 1,187.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

In other news, EVP Sarah M. Vasquez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $63,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,752.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 2,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.63 per share, for a total transaction of $302,771.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HHC stock traded down $2.60 on Monday, reaching $125.90. 141,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,917. Howard Hughes Corp has a one year low of $91.82 and a one year high of $135.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.42 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.03.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

