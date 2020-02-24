Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 27,430 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,813 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 27,430 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Citrix Systems worth $11,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,356,603 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,016,398,000 after buying an additional 754,570 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,363 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 5.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,244 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 65.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 312 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTXS stock traded down $4.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $111.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,866,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,127. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.82. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.28 and a 52 week high of $130.55.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 84.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 33.90%.

In other news, Director Nanci Caldwell sold 214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $25,881.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,226 shares in the company, valued at $4,018,352.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total value of $843,708.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,490,116.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,781 shares of company stock worth $6,256,886. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CTXS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Citrix Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.33.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

