Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 32,112 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,920 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 32,112 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $23,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 1,636.1% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $145,170.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,265. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer cut Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.48.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.76. 26,853,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,549,730. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Intel’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

