Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 9,755 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,755 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 2.5% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $50,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. CLS Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amgen from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $4.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $217.88. 3,047,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,352,563. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $131.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.13. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

