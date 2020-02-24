Seizert Capital Partners LLC Trims Stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,559 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A comprises 1.8% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.16% of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A worth $36,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 29.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

LBRDA stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $134.32. 53,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,922. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a 52 week low of $86.99 and a 52 week high of $138.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.88 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LBRDA. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.50.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

