Seizert Capital Partners LLC Trims Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,697 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 69,793 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 1.4% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $27,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 0.5% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 16,943 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.81.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $2.26 on Monday, hitting $116.32. 6,615,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,079,881. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $96.53 and a 52-week high of $125.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $336.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.28 and its 200 day moving average is $116.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.00%.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total value of $9,852,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,783,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,629,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 255,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,993,100. 50.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.