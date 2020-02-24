Seizert Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 14,255 shares during the period. Acuity Brands comprises 3.1% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 1.14% of Acuity Brands worth $62,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,451,802 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $200,349,000 after purchasing an additional 457,001 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,308,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 550,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,914,000 after purchasing an additional 69,547 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 124,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,139,000 after purchasing an additional 51,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 428.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,566 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,625,000 after purchasing an additional 45,866 shares during the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $112.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.95 and a 1-year high of $147.44.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $834.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.72 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 8.61%. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 20th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.78%.

AYI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Acuity Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Acuity Brands from to and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.33.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

