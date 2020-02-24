Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 price target on Select Medical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Select Medical from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Select Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.40.

Shares of NYSE SEM opened at $28.21 on Monday. Select Medical has a 1 year low of $12.96 and a 1 year high of $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.05.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The health services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Select Medical will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Leopold Swergold sold 25,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $552,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 222,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,439.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Select Medical by 259.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $20,392,000 after purchasing an additional 630,900 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 14,292.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 446,167 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,414,000 after purchasing an additional 443,067 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,307,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,671,000 after purchasing an additional 357,910 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 734,306 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,139,000 after purchasing an additional 311,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,931,926 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $268,711,000 after purchasing an additional 207,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

