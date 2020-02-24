Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Deutsche Bank

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank from $22.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SEM. ValuEngine lowered Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 target price on Select Medical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.40.

Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $28.21 on Monday. Select Medical has a 1 year low of $12.96 and a 1 year high of $28.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.05.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The health services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. Select Medical had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Select Medical will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Select Medical news, Director Leopold Swergold sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $552,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 222,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,439.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,931,926 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $268,711,000 after purchasing an additional 207,146 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,466,458 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $80,907,000 after acquiring an additional 46,491 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,510,083 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $58,585,000 after acquiring an additional 122,719 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,068,538 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,280,000 after acquiring an additional 13,465 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517,494 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,418,000 after acquiring an additional 33,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

