Selfkey Price Hits $0.0019 on Exchanges (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. Over the last week, Selfkey has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Selfkey has a market capitalization of $5.77 million and $3.14 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Selfkey token can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including RightBTC, Tidex, OKEx and Binance.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00047710 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.20 or 0.00480571 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $626.69 or 0.06518313 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00062120 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00027144 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005233 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003353 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Selfkey Token Profile

Selfkey (KEY) is a token. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,002,048,541 tokens. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org.

Selfkey Token Trading

Selfkey can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Binance, Kucoin, RightBTC, ABCC, IDEX and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

