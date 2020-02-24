SelfSell Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (SSC)

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 24th. One SelfSell coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, OKEx and Bitinka. In the last seven days, SelfSell has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. SelfSell has a total market capitalization of $108,150.00 and approximately $11,806.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00042618 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000246 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

SelfSell Profile

SSC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official website is www.selfsell.com. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SelfSell

SelfSell can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, OKEx and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfSell should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SelfSell using one of the exchanges listed above.

