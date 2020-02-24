Semux (SEM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.16 Million

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 24th. During the last week, Semux has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. Semux has a market cap of $1.16 million and $35,144.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Semux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0914 or 0.00000948 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00042770 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00032768 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00015793 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002976 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005090 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002582 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000568 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Semux Coin Profile

SEM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject. The official website for Semux is www.semux.org.

Semux Coin Trading

Semux can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

