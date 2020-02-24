Sentient Coin (SEN) Trading 3.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. One Sentient Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, Tidex and IDEX. During the last week, Sentient Coin has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sentient Coin has a total market capitalization of $808,581.00 and $13,251.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sentient Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $102.14 or 0.01062494 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00045597 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00023120 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00217240 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007445 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002199 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00066472 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Sentient Coin Coin Profile

Sentient Coin (SEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin’s total supply is 1,762,262,602 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,262,603 coins. Sentient Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sentient Coin is consensus.ai.

Sentient Coin Coin Trading

Sentient Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentient Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentient Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentient Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentient Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.