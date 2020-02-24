Sentinel Hits One Day Trading Volume of $39,404.00 (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Sentinel token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and YoBit. In the last week, Sentinel has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. Sentinel has a market cap of $2.19 million and approximately $39,404.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

U Network (UUU) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000046 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio.

Buying and Selling Sentinel

Sentinel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

