Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $151.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Shake Shack updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shake Shack stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,005,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,611. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.08. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $49.28 and a 12 month high of $105.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.99.

In related news, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 337,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $20,366,019.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHAK. Northcoast Research began coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Shake Shack from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James began coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on Shake Shack from $109.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.22.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

