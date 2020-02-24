Shaver Shop Group Ltd (ASX:SSG) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Shaver Shop Group Ltd (ASX:SSG) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share on Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This is a boost from Shaver Shop Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

Shares of Shaver Shop Group stock opened at A$0.74 ($0.52) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$0.60. Shaver Shop Group has a 12 month low of A$0.34 ($0.24) and a 12 month high of A$0.72 ($0.51). The stock has a market capitalization of $91.88 million and a P/E ratio of 13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

About Shaver Shop Group

Shaver Shop Group Limited engages in retailing specialist personal grooming products for men and women in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers electric shavers, beard trimmers, hair clippers, body groomers, and manual shavers; and oral care, massage, hair removal, hair styling, and beauty products.

