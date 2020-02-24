Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lessened its position in shares of Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,520,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585,664 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.31% of Shaw Communications worth $30,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJR. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Shaw Communications by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,553,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,856,000 after acquiring an additional 916,145 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,737,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,032,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,956,000 after buying an additional 387,726 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,180,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,108,000 after buying an additional 362,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,621,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,219,000 after buying an additional 225,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE:SJR opened at $19.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Shaw Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $21.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.93.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0757 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Shaw Communications Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

