Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Willingdon Wealth Management

Willingdon Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,571 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,242 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,853,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,288,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 24,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 5,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHW. Edward Jones lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cfra lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $635.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $680.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $584.52.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total transaction of $8,500,339.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,120 shares in the company, valued at $64,107,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

SHW stock traded down $6.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $567.10. 565,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,589. The company has a market cap of $52.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $579.27 and its 200 day moving average is $562.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12-month low of $410.35 and a 12-month high of $599.95.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.