SHIELD Price Up 1.7% Over Last Week (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 24th. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $98,810.00 and $14.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,613.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.54 or 0.02741244 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $372.53 or 0.03871731 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.82 or 0.00777635 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.75 or 0.00818425 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00096561 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009873 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00029620 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.02 or 0.00623784 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh. The official website for SHIELD is www.shieldx.sh. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency.

SHIELD Coin Trading

SHIELD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

