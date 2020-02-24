Shift (SHIFT) Market Capitalization Hits $584,473.00

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 24th. In the last week, Shift has traded 43.4% higher against the US dollar. One Shift coin can now be purchased for $0.0425 or 0.00000441 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, IDAX, Livecoin and Upbit. Shift has a total market capitalization of $584,473.00 and $2,342.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shift Coin Profile

Shift (SHIFT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,761,038 coins. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shift’s official website is www.shiftnrg.org. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Shift Coin Trading

Shift can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Livecoin, Bittrex and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

