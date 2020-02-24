Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,064 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $13,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,210,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,276,535,000 after acquiring an additional 870,046 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,770,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 25.5% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 472,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,317,000 after buying an additional 95,997 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 553,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $219,980,000 after acquiring an additional 67,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 195,631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,779,000 after purchasing an additional 60,595 shares during the last quarter. 58.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Shopify from $465.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Shopify from $400.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $473.81.

NYSE:SHOP traded down $27.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $492.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,101,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,473. Shopify Inc has a twelve month low of $179.36 and a twelve month high of $593.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $467.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $375.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -444.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $505.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.26 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 7.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.