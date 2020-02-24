ShowHand 24 Hour Volume Hits $2,230.00 (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One ShowHand token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Mercatox and YoBit. Over the last seven days, ShowHand has traded down 44.7% against the U.S. dollar. ShowHand has a total market cap of $14,624.00 and $2,230.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ShowHand alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $272.76 or 0.02839461 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00226675 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00040207 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00138134 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ShowHand Token Profile

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio. The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io.

ShowHand Token Trading

ShowHand can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit, HitBTC, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ShowHand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShowHand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.