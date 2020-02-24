SIBCoin Price Tops $0.0325 (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 24th. During the last week, SIBCoin has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One SIBCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0325 or 0.00000338 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, Bittrex and YoBit. SIBCoin has a market cap of $592,220.00 and $460.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9,614.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.93 or 0.02737104 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $371.74 or 0.03869877 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.70 or 0.00777604 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.90 or 0.00821056 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00096394 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009897 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00029933 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.83 or 0.00622820 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SIBCoin (CRYPTO:SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,227,418 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.money.

SIBCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Bittrex, BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia, Upbit, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

