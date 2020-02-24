Sierra Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTS) have received an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $3.42 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.04 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Sierra Metals an industry rank of 109 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTS opened at $1.75 on Monday. Sierra Metals has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $1.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.43.

