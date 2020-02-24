Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $2.70 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson analyst D. Bishop forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.70 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s FY2020 earnings at $11.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.49 EPS.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.09. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $345.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Hovde Group lowered shares of Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Signature Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.67.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $145.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Signature Bank has a one year low of $111.91 and a one year high of $148.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBNY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,312,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $641,980,000 after acquiring an additional 20,404 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 5.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 27.5% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 4.5% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 16.9% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 84,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,005,000 after purchasing an additional 12,122 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.63%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.