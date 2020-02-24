Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 2,384 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Silvant Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,384 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 163.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FICO shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $424.00.

Shares of NYSE FICO traded down $6.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $402.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,105. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $408.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.05. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $241.74 and a 12-month high of $436.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.88 and a beta of 1.16.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 76.72% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.46, for a total value of $1,772,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,211,924.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wayne Elliot Huyard sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.16, for a total value of $1,095,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,491 shares of company stock worth $41,814,482 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

