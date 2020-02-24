Silverway (SLV) Price Down 33.3% This Week

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Silverway token can now be purchased for $0.0360 or 0.00000375 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinLim, BitMart and Coinsbit. During the last seven days, Silverway has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar. Silverway has a market cap of $5.40 million and $39,189.00 worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9,614.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.74 or 0.03869877 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002126 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.15 or 0.00760792 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005747 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002432 BTC.

About Silverway

SLV is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,009,999 tokens. The official message board for Silverway is medium.com/silverwayplatform. Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Silverway is silverway.io.

Silverway Token Trading

Silverway can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit, BitMart and CoinLim. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silverway should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Silverway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

