Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its position in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,543 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $10,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 115.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,268,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,077,000 after buying an additional 1,217,613 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 761,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,498,000 after purchasing an additional 408,275 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,827,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,116,000 after purchasing an additional 266,080 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 48.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 667,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,933,000 after purchasing an additional 217,533 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,060,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,433,794,000 after purchasing an additional 193,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $140.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,023,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,337. Simon Property Group Inc has a 52-week low of $130.01 and a 52-week high of $186.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. The stock has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.59.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($1.29). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.24% and a net margin of 36.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPG. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.77.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

