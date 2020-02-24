Sims Metal Management Ltd (ASX:SGM) Insider Purchases A$32,439.00 in Stock

Sims Metal Management Ltd (ASX:SGM) insider Geoffrey (Geoff) Brunsdon purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$10.81 ($7.67) per share, with a total value of A$32,439.00 ($23,006.38).

Sims Metal Management stock traded down A$0.33 ($0.23) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting A$10.44 ($7.40). 1,701,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Sims Metal Management Ltd has a 12 month low of A$8.53 ($6.05) and a 12 month high of A$12.78 ($9.06). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$11.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$10.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. Sims Metal Management’s payout ratio is 56.60%.

Sims Metal Management Company Profile

Sims Metal Management Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals. The company operates through five segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand, Metals, Europe Metals, and Global E-Recycling. It is involved in the collection, processing, and trading of iron and steel secondary raw materials; and other metal alloys and residues, principally aluminum, lead, copper, zinc, and nickel bearing materials.

