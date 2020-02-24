Single Collateral DAI (SAI) Price Reaches $1.00

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. In the last seven days, Single Collateral DAI has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Single Collateral DAI token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00010322 BTC on popular exchanges. Single Collateral DAI has a total market cap of $21.16 million and approximately $295,020.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00048082 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.54 or 0.00492438 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $640.65 or 0.06636697 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00063917 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00027412 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005230 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003357 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Single Collateral DAI Token Profile

Single Collateral DAI (SAI) is a token. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 21,238,283 tokens. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The official website for Single Collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO.

Buying and Selling Single Collateral DAI

Single Collateral DAI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Single Collateral DAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Single Collateral DAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Single Collateral DAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

