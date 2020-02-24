SingularDTV 24 Hour Volume Hits $109,365.00 (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. SingularDTV has a market cap of $5.54 million and $109,365.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularDTV token can currently be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Braziliex, Binance and Ethfinex. During the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SingularDTV Profile

SingularDTV’s launch date was October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com.

SingularDTV Token Trading

SingularDTV can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Ethfinex, Livecoin, ChaoEX, HitBTC, Braziliex, Binance, OKEx and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularDTV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

