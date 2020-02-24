SingularityNET Price Tops $0.0280 on Major Exchanges (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 24th. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $15.10 million and approximately $331,136.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.0280 or 0.00000286 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Binance, Liqui and IDEX. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 14% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.59 or 0.02925938 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010241 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00231698 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00041785 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00140734 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000073 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET’s launch date was December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,673,260 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

SingularityNET can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Liqui, Binance, Kucoin, IDEX, Ethfinex and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

