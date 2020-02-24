Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $2.01 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report released on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.01 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.10.

Shares of SIX opened at $32.63 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Six Flags Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $29.96 and a fifty-two week high of $59.52.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $261.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.11 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 12.04% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. Six Flags Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Six Flags Entertainment’s payout ratio is 148.21%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1,792.5% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

