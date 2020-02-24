Six Flags Entertainment Corp to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) – Wedbush cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report issued on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.86. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.05 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.30). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $261.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from to and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.10.

SIX opened at $32.63 on Monday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12 month low of $29.96 and a 12 month high of $59.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Six Flags Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1,792.5% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

