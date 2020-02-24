Skycoin Hits One Day Volume of $310,597.00 (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00006100 BTC on exchanges including Iquant, ChaoEX, C2CX and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Skycoin has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. Skycoin has a total market cap of $9.98 million and approximately $310,597.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $275.03 or 0.02858560 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010390 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00226225 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00040550 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00137522 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin’s launch date was December 22nd, 2013. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,000,000 coins. The official website for Skycoin is skycoin.net. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Skycoin Coin Trading

Skycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, ChaoEX, C2CX, Cryptopia and Iquant. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

