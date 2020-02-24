Sleep Number Corp Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Sleep Number in a report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith anticipates that the company will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sleep Number presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

SNBR opened at $56.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.17. Sleep Number has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $61.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.17.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $441.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.59 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 53.24%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share.

In related news, CFO David R. Callen sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Patricia Ann Dirks sold 8,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $454,025.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,755 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,525. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sleep Number by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Sleep Number by 111.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

