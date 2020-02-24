SmartCash (SMART) Price Up 5.6% This Week

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. SmartCash has a market cap of $7.07 million and approximately $689,701.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Braziliex, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. During the last week, SmartCash has traded up 5.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SmartCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,661.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.86 or 0.02764505 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.61 or 0.03880715 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.03 or 0.00766865 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $79.60 or 0.00824556 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00095930 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009851 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00028338 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.47 or 0.00626433 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SMART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SmartCash Coin Trading

SmartCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, CoinBene, Stocks.Exchange, Braziliex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmartCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.