Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Purchased by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC lifted its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

NYSE SMAR traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.69. 2,953,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,568. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $55.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -64.85 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.36 and its 200-day moving average is $44.00.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $71.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.83 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.50% and a negative return on equity of 22.03%. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMAR. Wedbush cut Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Monday, December 9th. First Analysis initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.47.

In other news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 2,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $132,578.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,426.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $843,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 339,691 shares of company stock valued at $15,353,624 in the last quarter. 24.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.