SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) will report earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.05). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full-year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.17). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SmileDirectClub.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SDC. UBS Group dropped their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SmileDirectClub has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDC traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,467,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,735,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.66. SmileDirectClub has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $21.10.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $115,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SDC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 6,046.5% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. 21.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

