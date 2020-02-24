Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,292 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.11% of Snap-on worth $10,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNA. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 2.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 166,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,128,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 217,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,902,000 after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at about $742,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNA. ValuEngine raised Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.60.

Shares of Snap-on stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $159.10. The stock had a trading volume of 979,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,460. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $143.12 and a 52 week high of $174.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.07.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.08. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $955.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

In other Snap-on news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $65,494.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,580.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $152,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,412 shares of company stock worth $8,841,422 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.