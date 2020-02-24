SnowGem (XSG) Trading Up 44.6% Over Last 7 Days

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 24th. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0324 or 0.00000336 BTC on exchanges including STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $728,611.00 and approximately $147,146.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SnowGem has traded 44.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007034 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004990 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 22,599,520 coins and its circulating supply is 22,522,428 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org.

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

