Social Send (SEND) Trading Down 43.2% Over Last 7 Days

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded down 24.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. In the last week, Social Send has traded 43.2% lower against the dollar. Social Send has a market capitalization of $219,425.00 and $67.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Social Send coin can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00018016 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003751 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004467 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 44.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Social Send Coin Profile

Social Send (CRYPTO:SEND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 53,827,290 coins. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Social Send is socialsend.io.

Buying and Selling Social Send

Social Send can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Send should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Social Send using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

