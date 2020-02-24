SocialCoin Trading 4.9% Higher This Week (SOCC)

SocialCoin (CURRENCY:SOCC) traded 47.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 24th. SocialCoin has a total market capitalization of $3,026.00 and $4.00 worth of SocialCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SocialCoin has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SocialCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SocialCoin Profile

SOCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 20th, 2017. SocialCoin’s total supply is 10,678,425 coins and its circulating supply is 10,518,425 coins. SocialCoin’s official Twitter account is @SocialCoinNetwk. SocialCoin’s official website is socc.network.

SocialCoin Coin Trading

SocialCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SocialCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SocialCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SocialCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

