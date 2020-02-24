Sociall Market Cap Tops $121,105.00 (SCL)

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 24th. In the last week, Sociall has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One Sociall token can now be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges including FCoin, HitBTC, IDEX and Cryptopia. Sociall has a market capitalization of $121,105.00 and approximately $74.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sociall Token Profile

Sociall’s genesis date was August 19th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 tokens. The official website for Sociall is sociall.io. The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sociall’s official message board is medium.com/@sociall.io.

Sociall Token Trading

Sociall can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Cryptopia, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sociall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sociall using one of the exchanges listed above.

