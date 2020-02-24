Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SQM stock opened at $31.85 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.11. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $22.71 and a fifty-two week high of $45.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Get Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SQM. HSBC cut Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $25.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.69.

About Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.