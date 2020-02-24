Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) Price Target Cut to $23.50 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $24.00 to $23.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Compass Point cut shares of Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $21.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

SLRC opened at $19.85 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Solar Capital has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $21.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.86 million, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.71.

In other news, insider Guy Talarico acquired 7,150 shares of Solar Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.86 per share, with a total value of $149,149.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,399.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Partners Group Holding AG increased its holdings in Solar Capital by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 892,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,402,000 after acquiring an additional 144,301 shares during the period. Resource America Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 287,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,920,000 after buying an additional 90,667 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 652,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,446,000 after purchasing an additional 89,469 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 358,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after purchasing an additional 63,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 416.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 58,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

About Solar Capital

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

