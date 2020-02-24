Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) PT Lowered to $21.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) had its price objective decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.50 to $21.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Solar Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.50 to $21.50 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

SLRC stock opened at $19.85 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.71. Solar Capital has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $21.83.

In other Solar Capital news, insider Guy Talarico acquired 7,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.86 per share, with a total value of $149,149.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 930 shares in the company, valued at $19,399.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Solar Capital by 25.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 8,117 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Solar Capital by 416.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 58,120 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Solar Capital by 3.4% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 190,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after buying an additional 6,185 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Solar Capital by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 341,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after buying an additional 33,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Solar Capital by 22.9% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 32,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. 59.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

